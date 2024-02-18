The in-depth videos continue Dragon's Dogma 2 ahead of the game's launch next month. This time Capcom explains to us in just over a minute and a half how they work in broad terms the classes of the action RPG and the Pawnstwo pillars at the base of the gameplay dynamics.

Over time we have seen various classes in action, but at the beginning of Dragon's Dogma 2 the player will be able to choose only among 4 basic vocations, of which we have seen dedicated videos in recent days. We are talking about the Warrior, the Mage, the Archer and the Thief.

As we progress through the adventure we will have access to new ones advanced classes, such as the Archer-Mage, the Mystic Knight, the Illusionist and the all-round Mystic Hero. In fact, unlike other RPGs, in Dragon's Dogma 2 players are not limited to a single class and can switch between them if they want.