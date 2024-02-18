The in-depth videos continue Dragon's Dogma 2 ahead of the game's launch next month. This time Capcom explains to us in just over a minute and a half how they work in broad terms the classes of the action RPG and the Pawnstwo pillars at the base of the gameplay dynamics.
Over time we have seen various classes in action, but at the beginning of Dragon's Dogma 2 the player will be able to choose only among 4 basic vocations, of which we have seen dedicated videos in recent days. We are talking about the Warrior, the Mage, the Archer and the Thief.
As we progress through the adventure we will have access to new ones advanced classes, such as the Archer-Mage, the Mystic Knight, the Illusionist and the all-round Mystic Hero. In fact, unlike other RPGs, in Dragon's Dogma 2 players are not limited to a single class and can switch between them if they want.
The importance of Pawns
The second half of the film explains the role of Pawns, that is, companions guided by AI who fight alongside the player. In each game we will be able to create a main Pawn whose physical appearance, class and more can be customized, and recruit up to two created by other players thanks to asynchronous multiplayer.
The behavior of the Pawns, both in battle and during exploration, is influenced by experiences made with the player and also from those made together with other users who have enlisted them.
This way Pawns can also learn new specializations, for example learning and translating Elvish for you. But watch out for the Draconic Plague, a contagious disease that can infect these NPCs during their travels between worlds.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available from March 22, 2024 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
