Saturday, March 2, 2024
US Presidential Election | Trump continued his winning streak in Missouri, Idaho and Michigan

March 2, 2024
US Presidential Election | Trump continued his winning streak in Missouri, Idaho and Michigan

Trump has won all Republican primaries and caucuses so far.

of the United States former president Donald Trump has won the Republican caucuses in Missouri and Idaho, the news agencies AFP and AP.

In addition, Trump won the Republican Party's convention in Michigan, where some of Michigan's caucus delegates were divided. Earlier in the week, limited primaries were held in the state, which Trump also won.

Trump took victory in the states from his only challenger left in the nomination race About Nikki Haley.

Trump has won all of his party's primaries and caucuses so far.

The Republicans will choose their candidate for the November presidential election in mid-July in Milwaukee.

