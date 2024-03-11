The president of the United States, Joe Biden, presented this Monday a spending budget for Colombia for next year (fiscal 2025) of approximately $413 million, the lowest figure he has requested for the country since he arrived at the White House.

Last year, the US president had requested $444 million, which represents a 7 percent decrease compared to the current request.

The most significant reduction is in the fight against drugs.

Although there are reductions in several accounts, the biggest cut was seen in the item that would finance the fight against drugs, where it fell from a request of 160 million to 135 million dollars. That is, a cut of 15 percent (approximately).

But there were also decreases in the two accounts used to finance development programs in the country.

For 2024, the president had asked Congress for about $225 million. On this occasion, the request is for 219 million dollars adding the Development Assistance and Economic Support Fund (DA and ESF) accounts.

General Helder Giraldo, commander of the Colombian Military Forces, observes the Black Hawk helicopters

Additionally, Biden on this occasion requests 38.5 million for the armed forces, 8.7 million dollars for global health programs, 10 million dollars for demining and non-proliferation, and another two million dollars for military education.

Although the total reduction is not very significant, it is the lowest value requested for Colombia in his years in the White House.. From the 453 million dollars in 2022, to 463 million dollars in 2023 and 444 million dollars for 2024, it went to 413 million dollars that he requested on this occasion.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington