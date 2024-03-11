President Joe Biden presented his budget proposal this Monday in which he included an important item for the Western Hemisphere, which includes the fight against drugs, million-dollar development aid in Central America, funds to counter migration and resources to finance the capital increase of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB Invest)..

Regarding Colombia, the president's request is 413 million dollars. Which represents the lowest figure that the president has requested. since he has been in the White House.

The president's budget includes a section that is aimed “at strengthening the partnership with the Western Hemisphere,” and that breaks down contributions of more than US$1 billion for Central America to “address the root causes of migration.”

It also foresees another US $225 million in direct bilateral assistance for the countries most affected by irregular migration. among them Colombia, and which are part of the commitments acquired in the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection of 2022.

The budget also dedicates funds to promoting the region's economic prosperity, including a package for IDB Invest for US$75 million to advance clean energy projects, modernize agriculture, strengthen transportation systems and expand access to water. financing.

Biden's request includes another US$35 million in additional funds for regional migration management, that would go to the Inter-American Development Bank's Migration Grant Fund to support integration efforts of migrants and host communities, and address the root causes of irregular migration.

The funds for the region are part of a package estimated at around US$65 billion dollars that correspond to the entire budget of the State Department to finance its operations and foreign aid.

The president's budget requests, in turn, some US$170 million in specific funds to combat fentanyl trafficking, the lethal drug causing the over-dose epidemic in the country.

In total, Biden's request to Congress, including funds for the State Department, would total about US$7.3 billion. focused on social programs, investment in the middle class, infrastructure and the environment that would be partially financed by a tax increase that also seeks to reduce the fiscal deficit.

