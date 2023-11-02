The UN General Assembly approved this Thursday with 187 votes in favor a resolution that calls for the end of the embargo imposed six decades ago by the United States on Cuba.a moral victory for the island, which, however, is not binding.

The United States and Israel voted against the resolution ‘Need to end the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’, while Ukraine abstained.

The resolution reiterates the principle of “equality of States, non-intervention and non-interference in internal affairs and freedom of international trade and navigation “and expresses” its concern about the continued promulgation and application” of laws such as the American Helms-Burton law (in force since 1996), which has extraterritorial effects for people and companies that do business with Cuba.

“The blockade is an act of economic war in times of peace,” said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on the platform. after remembering that “more than 80% of the Cuban population has only lived” under the US unilateral sanctions regime.

Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba. Photo: EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Since 1992 Cuba annually presents a resolution to the UN General Assembly to request the end of the unilaterally imposed embargo, in the midst of the Cold War.by President John F. Kennedy to suffocate the communist regime on the island.

AFP