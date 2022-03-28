“Unfortunately Bucha, as well as the neighboring Hostomel and a part of Irpin are occupied, but the Ukrainian armed forces, territorial defense and volunteers continue to work in the area. There is strong fighting and we believe in liberation”. This was declared to Adnkronos Anatolii Fedoruk, mayor of Bucha, the town 30 kilometers northwest of Kiev, which had been attacked since February 24 and has since become one of the hottest fronts of the Ukrainian conflict.

“In our territory is the runway of Hostomel airport. This is the Kiev gate from which Putin wanted to drop the airborne troops, to take the capital, but we managed to ruin his plan: at the cost of lives and of the destruction, the enemy was stopped at the borders of Bucha and Irpin “, explains Fedoruk.

For this reason, on 25 March the city – together with Irpin, Mykolaiv and Okhtyrka – received the title of “Hero city of Ukraine” from President Zelensky. “An honor that was given to us for the courage, for the resistance and for the suffering that the enemy has brought on our territory”, claims the mayor, recounting the incalculable damage suffered by the city: “Almost everything we have built in 30 years, everything that people loved has been destroyed: schools, kindergartens, streets, shopping centers, factories and residential condominiums in the new neighborhoods, where many young families lived “.

Of the nearly 50 thousand residents who lived in Bucha before the conflict, now there are 5-6 thousand left, “forced – says Fedoruk from the city under attack – to hide in cellars, to live without internet connection, without electricity and without gas”.

To this is added “a plan of terror against the civilian population: here in Bucha we see all the horrors we have heard of as crimes committed by the Nazis during World War II. It is difficult to believe that such a thing could happen in the 21st century. “, observes the mayor, referring to brutal killings of civilians, rape and looting of homes by Russian soldiers, who” have no mercy even for the elderly, do not allow doctors to help the wounded and relatives to recover the bodies of their loved ones dead. Some corpses have been there since the beginning of the occupation, the hungry dogs are eating them. The Russians must have an international mission enter the temporarily occupied territories, so that the contempt for the dead stops “.

Instead, Fedoruk asks the West to “close the airspace: the Ukrainians resist heroically in the fighting, but the world community must stop the launches of rockets on Ukraine”. Finally, from the mayor of Bucha an appeal to Italy: “Be welcoming to anyone who has come to your country because of the war. Help the Ukrainians, our women and our children, to survive this tragedy, we will need them to rebuild the city”.