Transneft received a letter from Ukrtransnafta about an increase in the cost of oil transit in 2023

A letter from Ukrtransnafta about raising tariffs for pumping Russian oil through Ukraine through the Druzhba oil pipeline in 2023 has been received, Transneft is preparing an appeal to government agencies regarding the requirements. This was stated by the official representative of the company Igor Demin, reports TASS.

Demin did not provide any details of the new proposal. However, in his own words, he confirmed the information of the Bloomberg agency, which earlier, citing the text of the letter from the Ukrainian operator, indicated that the increase would take place from January 1, 2023.

According to the publication, the pumping fee towards Hungary and Slovakia will increase by 2.1 euros (18 percent), to 13.6 euros per ton. The Ukrainian side explained that it wanted to increase tariffs due to the increase in costs that occurred due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

The last time Ukraine raised the tariff for pumping oil to Europe was April 1. Prior to that, it was 8.6 euros per ton for 14 months.

Related materials:

Rocket strike

On November 15, Ukrtransnafta had to stop pumping oil due to rocket attacks. Damage to the energy structure led to a drop in voltage.

The Ukrainian side informed us that they suspended pumping in the direction of Feneshlitke (Hungary – approx. “Lenta.ru”) due to a voltage drop Igor Demin Advisor to the President of Transneft

The next day, oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline resumed under low pressure. During the broadcast on social networks, Foreign Minister of the country Peter Szijjarto specified that the specialists were able to carry out the necessary work, thanks to which the pumping was restored.

So far in the current low pressure phase, but technicians are working to ensure that the supply is again carried out at full pressure and in normal mode See also 24 players in the "white" list for the Austrian camp Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Related materials:

Strangeness of damage

On November 16, Vladimir Demidov, an international resource and energy market expert, said that the damage to the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline going specifically to Hungary seems rather strange. He suggested that this could be a deliberate shutdown of the country from supplies.

The oil pipeline running through western Ukraine is divided and goes north to Poland and Germany, and south to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary. It was the section leading to Hungary that was damaged, because according to the statement of the Czech oil companies, they continue to receive oil. That is, it is the Hungarian part that does not work Vladimir Demidov International Expert of the Resources and Energy Market

The damage to Druzhba, according to Demidov, turned out to be non-critical. Neither the pipe nor the pumping station was damaged.

Deliveries to Germany

Earlier it was reported that Germany has found a new way to supply oil – the country’s authorities are testing the Rosneft refinery in Schwedt, which was taken under control by the German government in September.

The website of the RBB publication reports that the refinery in Schwedt, which until now received Russian oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline, for the first time received European oil through Polish Gdansk.

It is noted that the German authorities began to look for alternative routes, including on the eve of the entry into force on December 5 of the European embargo on Russian oil supplies.