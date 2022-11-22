Maria Grazia Gamarra he has written the script of his own love story for several years. The actress, remembered for her interpretation in “Mi amor el wachimán” and “Al fondo hay sitio”, married on June 9, 2019 with Heinz Gildemeister.

As a result of this union, the couple has two little ones. With the passing of time, they have also managed to consolidate themselves as one of the most solid relationships in the medium. She knows how her romance started and what her husband does.

How did the romance between María Grazia and Heinz Gildemeister begin?

Maria Gracia Gamarra and Heinz Gildemeister they met because they both attended a friend’s brother’s graduation when they were teenagers, and would have started dating when they were 18 years old; however, after a short time they ended. In 2015, Magaly TeVe magazine published images of the two kissing. In addition, it was pointed out that they had a relationship from a year ago.

In 2017, the actress publicly disclosed her relationship with Gildemeister. Likewise, she pointed out that she was very much in love and wanted to marry her boyfriend. The following year, in November 2018, they became parents.

María Grazia Gamarra appeared in Magaly TeVe magazine on outings with her current husband. Photo: composition LR/Magaly TeVe magazine

On June 8, 2019, María Grazia joined Heinz Gildemesiter in civil marriage with the approval of the mayor of San Borja, Alberto Tejada. Two years later, in August 2021, her second little girl named Elena arrived.

María Grazia and Heinz Gildemeister married in 2019 and have two daughters. Photo: Composition LR/Shot/Instagram

What does Maria Grazia’s husband, Heinz Gildemeister, do for a living?

Heinz André Gildemeister Arraya is a Chilean nationalized Peruvian. He is the son of Argentine-Peruvian tennis player Laura Arraya and Chilean tennis player Heinz Gildemeister, who won an ATP Masters 1000 category title.

Thanks to this inheritance, Heinz Gildemeister was also able to work in the field of tennis, in his case as a teacher of said sport. Likewise, he is currently dabbling as an entrepreneur, since he accompanies María Grazia in her company Webo, dedicated to the production of eggs based on raising chickens.

María Grazia and Heinz Gildemeister in their venture. Photo: composition LR/capture/Instagram/@webo.pe

The married couple proudly display postcards of their work on Instagram. Together they often visit the farm located in Sisicaya.

How did María Grazia Gamarra create her business?

The actress Maria Grazia Gamarra revealed that during the pandemic she decided to open her chicken-raising business with her husband Heinz Gildemeister.

“It is an organic chicken farm, the idea was born due to the quarantine, for a long time I had wanted to do my own business and for different reasons I could not do it, since I dedicated myself to other things. When the quarantine began, I said: ‘It’s a good time, now I have time to think’, and that’s how it was, ”he explained to La República.