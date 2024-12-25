Ukraine denounces massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure

The Ukrainian authorities announced this Wednesday that Russia launched a massive attack in the early hours of the morning with more than 70 missiles and one hundred drones against the electrical grid and energy system of the invaded country.

“Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas Day for an attack,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his social networks, alluding to the Kremlin leader.

“What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than one hundred attack drones. The objectives are our energy system. “They are still fighting to cause a blackout in Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasized.

The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, Guermán Galushchenko, stated on his social networks that the operator of the electrical transmission system is taking the necessary measures to limit consumption and minimize the negative consequences for the electrical grid.

“As soon as the situation allows, the energy system workers will clarify the damage caused,” he declared.

The regions of Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkassy, ​​Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Vinitsia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv were placed on alert overnight for the launch of cruise missiles, although the Air Force did not provide a balance at the moment. comprehensive.

In addition, Russian attack drones were detected in the Chernigov, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumi and kyiv regions.

Several thermal power plants were attacked, according to the DTEK operator, which noted that equipment damage had been reported, without providing further details.

DTEK recalled that this is the thirteenth massive Russian attack against the Ukrainian energy sector so far this year.

The administration of the Vinitsa region reported that damage had been done to the energy infrastructure of the region, although the electricity supply to consumers has already been restored.

The head of the Poltava administration offered similar information about damage to the electrical system and that there were no deaths or injuries.

Russian attack leaves one dead and damages six embassies in kyiv

The attacks also caused power outages in part of the western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Pricarpathia, according to authorities.