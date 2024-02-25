You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Guadalupe Porras
Guadalupe Porras
Guadalupe Porras set off the alarm after crashing into a camera.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Guadalupe Porras She went down in history in 2020 after being the first woman to be a linesman in a match of the Europa League. This Sunday, the Spaniard made the news again for a strong blow she suffered in the Spanish League.
It may be of interest to you: Egan Bernal achieves an incredible podium in the O Gran Camiño, Vingegaard is champion
The line judge hit herself in the face with a camera covering the match between Betis and Athletic Club of Bilbaor in the stadium Benito Villamarín, in Seville.
Porras ran into midfield after the Argentine's goal Ezequiel Avila for Betis, but in the middle of his career he hit one of the cameras on the side of the field and had to receive medical attention.
The woman was quite affected by the blow, her face was covered in blood and she had to be taken out of the stadium on a stretcher.
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Scare #Spanish #League #linesman #leaves #stretcher #due #hard #collision #face
Leave a Reply