Guadalupe Porras She went down in history in 2020 after being the first woman to be a linesman in a match of the Europa League. This Sunday, the Spaniard made the news again for a strong blow she suffered in the Spanish League.

The line judge hit herself in the face with a camera covering the match between Betis and Athletic Club of Bilbaor in the stadium Benito Villamarín, in Seville.

Porras ran into midfield after the Argentine's goal Ezequiel Avila for Betis, but in the middle of his career he hit one of the cameras on the side of the field and had to receive medical attention.

The woman was quite affected by the blow, her face was covered in blood and she had to be taken out of the stadium on a stretcher.

