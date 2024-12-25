A cayuco with 74 men of sub-Saharan origin arrived this morning in El Hierro, as reported by Salvamento Marítimo this Wednesday.

Around one in the morning the Civil Guard reported a radar echo from a boat about 5 kilometers from El Hierro.

The Maritime Rescue center in Tenerife mobilized the Acrux rescue boat, which located him and rescued 74 people who were on board.

Finally, after having been towedAt around 3:45 all those rescued disembarked.