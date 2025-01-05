Ukrainian forces have launched a new offensive in the Russian Kursk regionin an attack confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, although Moscow has assured that it has managed to repel the initiative.

Ukrainian soldiers managed to enter this region in August last year in an unprecedented operation since World War II that caught the Russian Army completely off guard. In December, however, British Military Intelligence estimated that Russia had managed to pull himself together in part, and thanks to the help of a detachment of North Korean soldiers, until approximately half of the lost territory was recovered.

According to the evaluation of LondonUkrainian forces control approximately 480 km2 of Russian territory after the peak of August, when they had between 800 and 900 km2 under their control.

Now, the head of the Ukrainian Presidency Office, Andriy Yermak, has confirmed on his Telegram account a new offensive “in several directions” that has returned to “surprise” to Russia. “The Kursk region is a good news“Russia is getting what it deserves,” he said.

In principle, Ukrainian forces are concentrating their offensive from the city of Suja towards the town of Velike Soldatske, and from the northeast of Suzhi towards the town of Berdin. The Russian Defense Ministry has indicated that, precisely in Berdin, the Ukrainian attack consisted of two tanks, one vehicle and twelve vehicles armored combat vehicles accompanied by infantry.

“Artillery and aviation of the Northern group of troops They defeated the assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two tanks, one cleaning vehicle and seven armored fighting vehicles were destroyed. The operation to destroy the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues,” according to the message from the Ministry of Defense, also published on its Telegram account.