The striker was 32 years old and played for the Ecuadorian Mushuc Runa

The Uruguayan striker Mathías Acuña32 years old and Mushuc Runa player, was found dead in a hotel room in the town of Ambato (Ecuador), about 100 kilometers from Quito, with suicide as the main hypothesis for his death.

«Mushuc Runa Sporting Club expresses its feeling of regret at the sensitive death of Mathías Acuña. Who makes up the institution We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. in the face of this irreparable loss. Peace in his grave,” the club noted.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) also joined the displays of mourning. «We regret with deep sadness the death of the Uruguayan footballer Mathías Acuña. Our condolences to his family, colleagues and friends», he indicated.

We extend our note of regret at the sensitive death of Mathías Acuña Peace in his grave.

01/04/2025 pic.twitter.com/pewQoKpAQe — Club Mushuc Runa SC (@ClubMushucRuna1) January 4, 2025

Acuña, who developed a large part of his career in Uruguay and who also tried his luck in Europe in Greece -Larissas and PAS Lamia-, arrived at Mushuc Runa in July 2024.









We regret with deep sadness the death of the Uruguayan footballer Mathías Acuña. Our condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/UO0Kjc872b — AUF (@AUFOficial) January 4, 2025

An investigation weighed on him alleged abuse of his ex-partnerwhich forced him to wear an electronic bracelet for just a month to monitor his location.