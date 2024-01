Friday, January 12, 2024, 00:35







In addition to great tragedies, William Shakespeare also wrote short pieces such as 'The Comedy of Errors', his shortest work, an ode to errors, composed of endless entanglements and confusions. Its plot was located in Ephesus, the Greek city that is also…

This content is exclusive for subscribers