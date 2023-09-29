In Primorye, two comrades were detained for throwing Molotov cocktails at the military registration and enlistment office

In the Primorsky Territory, a 51-year-old and a 31-year-old saboteur were detained who were trying to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, the day before two comrades came to the military registration and enlistment office in the city of Artem and threw two Molotov cocktails into the building. At first the flames engulfed the frame, but then went out.

Law enforcement officers seized three glass bottles and plastic boxes from the scene of the incident. It has been previously established that the men committed arson at the direction of Ukrainian curators. The issue of opening a case is now being decided.

One of the detainees had already been convicted on drug-related charges.