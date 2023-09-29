Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

In Sweden, gang violence has claimed eleven lives in one month. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson therefore wants to take drastic measures.

Stockholm – After the latest alleged clashes between rival criminal gangs in Sweden with three deaths in less than 24 hours, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wants to ask the military for help. In a televised address on Thursday, Kristersson said he would meet with the national police chief and the military commander on Friday (September 29) “to examine how the armed forces can support the police in the fight against the gangs.” . “We will take down the gangs. We will defeat the gangs,” he added.

Gang crime in Sweden: victim is shot near children

Gang crime has had a stranglehold on Sweden for some time now. Most recently, shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a young man was shot dead in an affluent suburb of Stockholm near a sports facility where a training session with children was taking place. A few hours later, two people were injured in another suburb, according to police, one of whom later died. Three suspects were arrested. On Thursday night, a 25-year-old woman died in an explosion in a suburb of Uppsala.

Police representative Catarina Bowall told journalists in Uppsala: “Crime has reached unprecedented levels. The situation in Uppsala and the rest of the country is very serious.” According to a count of gang violence by the Swedish public television station SVT, eleven people have already been killed this September – the highest monthly death toll in four years.

Police are at the scene of a powerful explosion that occurred early Thursday morning in a residential area in Storvreta, outside Uppsala. © dpa/Anders Wiklund

Sweden is sinking into gang violence: perpetrators are getting younger and younger

Another cause for concern in Sweden is that the perpetrators of gang violence are becoming increasingly younger, and bystanders are often injured in gun attacks and explosions. In 2022, 391 gun attacks were registered in Sweden. 62 of them were fatal. (erpe/dpa/AFP)