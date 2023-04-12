Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Trump’s indictments | The prosecutor filed a case against a member of the House of Representatives

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Trump’s indictments | The prosecutor filed a case against a member of the House of Representatives

Foreign countries|Trump’s charges

Alvin Bragg is suing to prevent Jim Jordan from interfering in the former president’s lawsuit.

Stateside New York State District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed suit against a member of the House of Representatives, a Republican Jim Jordan against. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and The New York Times and The Washington Post -foliage.

In his lawsuit, Bragg accuses Jordan of a “ruthlessly brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the former president Donald Trump in connection with the lawsuit brought against him.

A total of 34 charges were brought against Trump last week. The former president pleaded not guilty in court. Trump has been indicted for paying “cheat money” to two different women and the doorman of Trump Tower, which, according to the prosecutor, were entered in the accounting on false grounds.

Read more: Prosecutor: Trump paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to two women and a doorman – Trump blamed everyone else in his speech

Read more: Trump let out a sigh of relief

Jordan The lawsuit filed against him dates back to the events of last month, when he, along with two of his Republican colleagues, asked Bragg to appear as a witness before Congress in connection with the Trump investigation. No charges had been brought against the former president at that time.

The Republican trio accused Bragg of “political persecution” and demanded that he turn over the investigation’s documents to Congress. At the time, Bragg’s staff accused the trio of an “unprecedented investigation into an open local prosecution.”

After Bragg brought charges against Trump, Jordan sued a former prosecutor in Bragg’s DA’s office By Mark Pomerantz to testify before Congress. The hearing was supposed to be held behind closed doors.

The prosecution’s suit seeks to block sworn testimony in the case to Congress and to prevent Jordan from calling Bragg himself as a witness.

Pomerantz resigned from the prosecutor’s office shortly after Bragg was appointed to the post early last year. Pomerantz has criticized Bragg’s previous decision, with which the prosecutor did not bring charges against Trump. This review, according to Jordan and partners, is indicative of the political nature of Trump’s legal case.

Bragg justified last week’s indictment on the grounds that new evidence had emerged surrounding the case and the prosecutor had been able to interview new witnesses.

