sony announced a new State of play completely dedicated to Final Fantasy 16: during the event we will be able to witness a 20 minutes of gameplay taken from the latest installment of the famous Square Enix series, arriving on June 22nd exclusively on PS5.

The appointment with the streaming is fixed at Thursday 13 April, at 11.00 pm Italian timeand apparently no space will be given to other productions that are not Final Fantasy 16: for any announcements relating to the other Sony exclusives we will have to wait.

In the meantime, there are rumors about a possible PlayStation Showcase before the Summer Game Fest, ideally placed in the period in which the Sony conference has always been held, which once took place in the frame of E3.

