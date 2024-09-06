He judge who presided over the judgment against Donald Trump for hidden payments to Stormy Daniels has postponed the judgment until after the elections presidential elections in the United States on November 5.

This decision represents a victory for Trumpsince the postponement to judgment It comes days before his debate with Kamala Harris. Initially, the judgment It was to be dictated on September 18, but it was Postponed to November 26.

Trump reacted to the news on his Truth Social network, stating that he had done nothing wrong and that the case should be closed.

The news of the postponement came just after the former president gave a press conference at the Trump Towerwhere he attacked his lawyers and criticized the legal cases against him, calling them a “witch hunt.”

After his speech, Trump headed to North Carolina to speak at a police event, criticizing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for his handling of immigration, although statistics do not support his accusations.