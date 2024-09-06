Ciudad Juarez.- A man was shot this afternoon in the Cazadores Juarenses neighborhood, in the western part of the city, where preventive police, soldiers, members of the National Guard and investigative agents from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office attended.

Emergency services arrived at Hidrogeno and Margaritas streets after several calls to the 911 emergency number, where a shooting and one injured person on the public road were reported.

According to witnesses, the attackers were a man and a woman who were travelling in a white Dodge Durango, a vehicle in which they quickly escaped after shooting the victim.