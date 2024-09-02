How does Europe intend to achieve the energy transition? 375 participants from 19 countries explored this and other questions in the Municipal Summer Talks. This event in the geographical center of the Alpine Republic, in Bad Aussee in Styria, is organized by the Austrian Kommunalkredit and the Austrian Association of Municipalities and has long since grown out of the meeting of mayors from the Alpine Republic and has developed into a European think tank. The former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer also provided input.