The Tropical storm Lidia has already formed in the Pacific Oceanand according to the National Metereological Service (SMN), it will be a hurricane. Lidia has formed south of the coasts of Michoacán and Colima.

He SMN It is located 815 km south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 850 km south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima.

Its current movement is towards the west-northwest (300°) at 15 km/h and maintains maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of 85 km/h.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Lidia will maintain its category until October 6, around 00:00, when it becomes a hurricane category 1just when you are located in front of the Jalisco coast720 km southwest of Playa Pérula.