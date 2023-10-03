













Spy x Family could be Netflix's next live-action









Steven Maeda, eThe successful showrunner of One Piece live-action achieved the unimaginable by adapting Eiichiro Oda’s story to a new format. There is much talk about the great success of the famous anime in the Netflix delivery.

Of course There is a lot behind the success of the Netflix seriesthis ranges from the passionate cast to the investment and guidance of the author of the original work.

However, of course the Netflix showrunner is a turning point, since he managed to position the series in a really unexpected way and it seems that this renews his energy to move forward in other projects that have to do with anime. The next project could be Spy x Family!

The showrunner commented that he has had the Forger family in his sights for quite some time:

“I think there are so many wonderful stories […]. I think it has been difficult to get the crossover… [Anime en formato live-action]. [El manga de Eiichiro Oda] it’s really a material […] marvelous. There are so many great manga and anime titles [guiño a Spy x Family] out there that tell these wonderful stories and they have not yet been taken advantage of. Although, of course, not all underlying pieces of material need a live-action adaptation. But gosh, it would be amazing to see some of them.”

Although now that Netflix has the green light with live-actionthere are more real possibilities of an adaptation of Spy x Family. Can you imagine Loid and Yor in a live-action series?

Where can I watch the Spy x Family anime?

The episodes of the series are available on Crunchyroll. The delivery consists of 25. The second season will arrive in autumn 2023.

The new movie Code White It will be released in winter 2023. But it still does not have a date for Latin America.

