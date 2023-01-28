Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

A tropical storm also flooded Madagascar’s capital, Antanarivo. © IMAGO/Sitraka Rajaonarison

Madagascar underwater: The African island is struggling with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Cheneso. Numerous people died.

Munich/Antananarivo – Terrible natural disaster in Madagascar: According to the authorities, at least 16 people died on the African island state due to a tropical storm. 19 more are missing – the national civil protection authority announced on Friday. More than 55,000 people and thousands of houses are affected by the heavy rains and floods that have plagued the country in the Indian Ocean for over a week.

Madagascar: Knee-deep water is still standing

Tropical storm “Cheneso” reached the island off Africa’s south-east coast on January 19 and since then has wreaked havoc, especially in the north of the country. In some areas the water was still knee deep; numerous people had fled their homes, said teacher Brigitte Hamizaty in the northern city of Mahajanga to the German Press Agency. According to the authorities, dozens of roads in the region were inaccessible and bridges collapsed.

The official Twitter page of the African Red Cross reports that almost 50,000 people have been affected, 20,000 have fled, 12,000 houses have been damaged, 20 have disappeared and eight have died.

“Cheneso” was withdrawn on Friday morning, according to Madagascar’s meteorological authority. However, heavy rains are still expected on the west and south-east coast of the island state with around 28 million inhabitants. (cgsc with dpa)