There is less to resolve the incident that occurred on Sunday on the Madrid railway network when an Intercity train derailed. In the last few hours, technicians have managed to remove the damaged train from the track, but “it is still there”, stranded inside the tunnel between Atocha and Recoletos, according to a Renfe spokeswoman this morning. To be able to remove it, special machinery is needed. There is no estimated time to complete the operation, but Renfe is confident of being able to use both tracks on Wednesday.

Due to the presence of the train, traffic in said tunnel has been recovered this Tuesday since the start of the service, at 6:00, but with restrictions. The trains run on a single track, so the frequency of passage is extended to 15 minutes. This affects the Cercanías Madrid lines C-1, C-2, C-7, C-9 and C-10 and medium and long distance trains that use that section.

Renfe has established an alternative transportation plan to operate until they manage to remove the train. Thus, it has been reopened the Recoletos station, but the service is provided on a single platform, with stops for trains from Guadalajara and El Escorial. The trains from the Green Corridor to Atocha end and begin service in Atocha. Those who come from the Airport finish and begin their service in Nuevos Ministerios, while those who leave from Príncipe Pío to Chamartín finish and begin their service in Pitis.

Renfe also maintains the alternative transportation plan for Medium and Long distance trains that originate or destination Alcázar de San Juan, Jaén, Almería or Extremadura. Thus, the trains to Almería, Jaén and Extremadura leave Chamartín and travel along an alternative route, called contour, towards Villaverde Bajo. There, the trains wait for travelers who originated in Atocha, from where they leave on Cercanías to Villaverde Bajo to transfer to the train to their destination.

Travelers originating in Almería, Jaén, Alcázar de San Juan and Extremadura arrive at Aranjuez or Leganés, respectively, and there they will transfer to Cercanías trains towards Atocha. “Adif and Renfe technicians have been working since Sunday afternoon to resolve the incident to restore circulation on the two roads between Atocha and Recoletos and recover full normality as soon as possible,” adds Renfe.

