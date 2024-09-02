Fabrizio Longodirector of Audi Italy since 2013, he tragically passed away on Saturday 31 August 2024 while practicing his passion for mountainHe fell from a via ferrata at 3,000 metres Payer Peakfalling about 200 meters near the summit.

Fabrizio Longo, a mountaineer from Rimini born in 1962 and general manager of Audi Italia, died in a mountain accident after being precipitate for about 200 meters near Cima Payer in the group ofAdamelloat about 3,000 metres above sea level.

He was walking alone on a via ferrata when it fell. An emergency call was made at 1.15pm, but despite the rapid intervention of the helicopter and the Alpine Rescuethe doctor could do nothing but certify the death. The body was recovered and transferred to Carisolo.

Fabrizio Longo, expert mountaineer and great mountain loverwas known for his respectful and non-competitive approach to the Alpine environment. With a career dedicated to the enhancement and protection of mountain areas, Longo played a significant role as General Manager of Audi Italy for eleven years, during which he actively contributed to the protection of mountain areas, such as the Dolomites.

It also supported the mountain resorts and athletes of the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI)collaborating with prestigious athletes such as Christian Ghedina, Sofia Goggia And Federica Brignone.

Fabrizio Longo, born in Rimini in 1962 and graduated in Political Science in Rome, had a brilliant career in the automotive sector when from 1987 in Fiat Autohad positions of responsibility in the marketing field.

In March 2002, Fabrizio Longo became responsible for the Italian market for Lancethen moving on to Audi Italy in 2013.

His previous experiences include managerial roles in BMW Italy, Piaggio And Toyota Italy. He will be remembered as a manager communicative and far-sightedwhich brought Audi Italia to the top of the market, making Italy a point of reference for the German brand.