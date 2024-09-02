A recent Chinese study published in The Innovation has opened new frontiers in the search for water on the Moon, proposing an innovative method for its extraction from lunar regolithThe innovative process exploits endogenous reactions between iron minerals present in the lunar soil and hydrogen captured by solar winds, a process first observed in samples brought back to Earth by China’s Chang’E-5 mission.

The specific process examined involves the reaction of iron oxides (FeO/Fe2O3) present in the regolith with hydrogen, producing water (H2O) and iron. High temperatures above 1200 K facilitate this transformation, demonstrating that significant quantities of water can be generated – approximately 51-76 mg for each gram of treated regolith.an amount that exceeds by approximately 10,000 times the natural presence of hydroxyl (OH) and H2O on the Moon.

The mineral ilmenite (FeTiO3), abundant in the reported lunar regolith, It has proven to be particularly effective thanks to its unique crystalline structure which contains sub-nanometer tunnels capable of retaining a large amount of hydrogenIn situ heating experiments, conducted with transmission electron microscopes, have shown the simultaneous formation of iron crystals and H2O bubbles, confirming the effectiveness of this methodology.

The electron irradiation used during the experiments promoted the endogenous redox reaction, providing valuable insights to better understand the distribution of OH on the lunar surface. This discovery not only facilitates the production of on-site water to support future human missions and scientific bases on the Moon, but also paves the way for greater self-sufficiency of extended space activities.

The ability to generate water directly on the Moon represents a significant step forward in reducing the costs and increasing the feasibility of long-term space missions, making the dream of permanent human colonies beyond Earth more realistic.