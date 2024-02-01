Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Issue (53) of the monthly magazine “Theater”, issued by the Department of Culture of the Government of Sharjah, contained various articles, readings, dialogues and letters, keeping pace with theatrical activity in its local and Arab horizons. In the introduction to the issue, we read coverage of the first performance of the play “Majlis Al-Hira,” written by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which was performed by the Sharjah National Theater troupe on January 10 last in the Al-Hira area. We also read in the same section testimonies from a number of Artists about the progress of the Dibba Al-Hisn Duo Theater Festival, whose seventh session will be held from February 16 to 20.

In the “Readings” section, Mahmoud Al-Halawani wrote about the Farajwi character in the play “Sidrat Al-Sheikh,” adapted from the novel “The White Sheikh” by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which was prepared and directed by the Omani Imad Al-Shanfari, and presented at the last session of the Arab Theater Festival, and Sawalmi Habib spoke about The ritual character and problematic content of the show “Saffar,” for which Haroun Kilani won the Best Director Award at the last session of the Algiers Professional Theater Festival. Kamal Al-Shihawi wrote about “The End of the Sea,” the latest theatrical show by Tunisian director Fadel Al-Jaaibi, and Ahmed Al-Subaia touched on the mechanics of theatricalization and the aesthetic plan in the show “Asturias” by the young Moroccan director Ayoub Abu Nasr. This section also includes a group of other readings.

In “Visions,” Nizar Al-Saidi wrote about employing “puppets” in theatrical performances based on Maurice Maeterlinck’s theory, and Abdel Nasser Hasso wrote about the currentity of theatrical criticism on websites.

In “Hiwar,” the magazine published an interview conducted by Saida Sharif with the Moroccan actor, writer, and director Abdelhak Zerouali, in which he talked about his upbringing, the circumstances of his theatrical formation, and his career extending for more than half a century with the art of monodrama.

In “Travels,” Hafez Khalifa recounted his second trip to Nouakchott, assigned by the Theater Department at the Department of Culture in Sharjah, to participate with the Ihaa Dance Arts Association in preparing the play “Awlad Al-Alia,” which represented Mauritania in the last session of the Sharjah Desert Theater Festival.

In “Reviews,” Alaa Al-Jabri wrote about the book “Masks of Baktheer: The Discourse of Value and Strategies of Persuasion,” which was issued by the Department of Culture in Sharjah and completed by the Egyptian researcher Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Sharif.

In “Letters,” Sabri Hafez wrote from London about the experience of British director Alexander Zeldin, Rabeh Hawadif from Algeria about the sixteenth session of the Professional Theater Festival, Sherif El-Shafi’i from Cairo about a wave of social plays, and Awatif Al-Suwaidi from Tunisia about the atmosphere of the premiere of the play “Another.” The Sea” by director Fadel Al-Jaaibi. The magazine also published in the same section coverage of the eleventh session of the Sharjah Scout Theater Festival.

The “Follow-ups” section included two short interviews with the Omani actress Nour Al-Huda Al-Ghamariyah and the Syrian director Osama Halal, in addition to reports on the past session of the Khor Fakkan Theater Festival, the second season of the Sharjah Shows Programme, and the closing ceremony of the Arab Theater Festival organized in the first half of January by the Authority. Arab Theater in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

