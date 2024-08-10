Tower of God is a kind of shonen adapted into a world full of mystery and destruction, the story investigates the human condition. It is an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, adapting the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). The new chapter allows us to see more of the dynamics of the participants.

The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), howeverthe second one changed studio, it will be in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13). And it gives us a new perspective on history, so now we can change perspective and qualify past events.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season would arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

If you want to know more about the production of the anime, you can check out the official page here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 6 coming out?

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, chapter 6 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 6 will be titled “Another team” and the 5th was titled “Ramen and the vast sky.”

In Chapter 5 we were given a glimpse into Baam’s past, when it all began with Rachel. Kuhn Agüero Agnis is in the memories of a young Baam, and now, some time later, he reappears on another, more dangerous plane. He has a new team and we actually see how he hunts a speedster.

Khun is strong and quite intelligent, he corners the boy and recruits him, after this we take a look at all his allies, after this, we see him with Rachel, apparently she is the priority to climb the tower. The girl thinks that he doesn’t know that she is pretending that she can’t walk and it seems that he feels a lot of affection for her. However, Towards the end of the episode the truth is revealed.

Khun thinks Rachel killed Baam, whom he considers his best friend.so he’s looking for revenge, among other things, that’s why he gathers a whole entourage to finish her off at a certain point. There, the shadow of the boy, on the other hand, Baam continues to rise alongside his new companions.

The next episode is titled “The Zygaena flower”; and refers to the new path that lies before the characters, Baam and Wangnam.

Tower of God season 2: what time does episode 6 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

And you, where are you waiting for the new episode of the journey to the top of the tower?

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 6?

Crunchyroll was in charge of distributing the first season, and will also be in charge of the second. You can watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

Source: The Answer Studio

However, in Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

At the moment, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here. Remember that other anime of this style are Solo Leveling and The God of Highschool.

Tower of God: What is it?

In principle, Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A pair of kids who live in the darkness, Rachel meets Baam in a strange way, after which they together long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they are granted a wish – whatever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of tests, there are many people who want to go up for the same reasons. The young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have the sole objective of finding Rachel, According to him, he would have pursued the dream of climbing the tower, and so he himself embarked on this odyssey.

The journey, full of dangers, also means growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space. The new season lets us see another perspective of the events. If you are interested in Baam, now is your time to revisit his story.

