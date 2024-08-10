In 2015, Until Dawn arrived on the PlayStation 4 and surprised us by offering a Hollywood story with a sufficient level of interactivity. Thus, it should not be a big surprise that Sony is already working on a film adaptation of Supermassive Games’ work. Now, The new actors joining this project have been revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli and Peter Stormare have joined the production of the film Until Dawnalthough the roles they will play are unknown at this time. Considering that filming for this movie begins in mid-August, it is likely that additional details about these roles will be revealed soon.

Mitchell, Cameli and Stormare join Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo and Odessa A’zion. Along with this, it should be noted that David F. Sandberg, who directed Shazam! Fury of the Godsis in charge of directing this projectmarking his return to the horror genre, while Gary Dauberman is in charge of the script and also has a producer credit for Annabelle: Creation.

Unfortunately, There is no release date for the film at the moment. Until Dawnalthough this information will likely be revealed in the near future. In related topics, you can learn more about this project here. Likewise, this is the release date of the Until Dawn remaster for the PS5.

Author’s Note:

Considering the great focus it has Until Dawn As an interactive film, it will be interesting to see how a big-screen adaptation works, especially considering all the endings this title has.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter