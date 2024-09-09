At its “It’s Glowtime” event, Apple introduced new devices from its most popular lines, first and foremost the iPhone. The iPhone 16 lineup offers a variety of price and storage options, let’s see which ones. The iPhone 16 starts at $999 for 128 GB, goes up to $1,199 for 256 GB, and reaches $1,399 for 512 GB. The iPhone 16 Plus, with a larger screen, starts at $1,199 (128 GB), goes up to $1,299 (256 GB), and reaches $1,599 (512 GB). For the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $1,299 (128 GB), goes up to $1,399 (256 GB), $1,699 (512 GB), and reaches $1,899 for 1 TB. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the most expensive, starts at €1,489 (256 GB), goes up to €1,739 (512 GB) and reaches €1,989 for 1 TB.

As for Apple Watch, the new Series 10 starts at €459 for the aluminum model, while the titanium one has a starting price of €809. The AirPods 4 earphones start at €149 for the base model, while the one with active noise cancellation will cost €199. The AirPods Max in new colors and with USB-C port will cost €579 with free engraving, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the new black color will cost €909.