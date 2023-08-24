The Tokyo community protests against the government’s decision to dump nuclear water into the Pacific. For this reason, hundreds of citizens demonstrated in front of the Japanese Parliament on August 22 and showed their dissatisfaction with this serious pollution measure.

Miwako Kitamura, one of the residents of this country, stated that this could have serious consequences for the environment and for the people who live in this area. “I am more than concerned and I think it can never be allowed. I absolutely cannot believe what TEPCO is saying and doing.”

The citizen protest occurred after the announcement of the start of the spill on Thursday, August 24, was made known, a decision made after a meeting led by Prime Minister Kishida with the ministries involved in managing the nuclear disaster.

Although the government and the company that owns the plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), have claimed the spill is safe, Akihiko Katano, a Tokyo resident, said this may not be so true. “Nuclear contaminated water continues to draw out its radioactivity and the treatment has not been completed, the discharge cannot be allowed”, he assured.

In addition, several citizens consider that Japan could be looking to use this decision to achieve an acceptance of the nuclear policy and facilitate its use in the military field. All this, without seeing the long-term consequences for citizens and for the ecosystem in general.

What do these waters contain?



The liquids that would begin to be poured this Thursday are made up of water contaminated during the cooling process of the damaged reactors and the molten fuel that resulted from the nuclear disaster caused by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.



It also includes rainwater leaks that have reached the facilities for more than 10 years. Although several scientists from that country have worked to eliminate all radioactive elements from these liquids, the process has not been completely satisfactory and experts assure that the levels of contamination of these dumps reach very high levels.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by EFE and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.



DANIELA GONZALEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

