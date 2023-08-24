“The Chinese banking sector accounts for 75 percent of the debt owed by real estate developers, with a total value of 19.3 trillion yuan ($2.65 trillion) at the end of June last year,” according to Goldman Sachs.

On the other hand, credit companies and insurance companies accounted for 16 percent and 6 percent, respectively, while brokers and other investors contributed to filling the rest of the gap.

And considering Chinese banks, the largest financiers of real estate development companies, the American bank expected that the distress in the real estate market in China would lead to credit losses of 1.9 trillion yuan ($ 261 billion), based on a loss rate of 10 percent derived from the recent turmoil in the bond market. .

The US bank expected that banks would bear about 1.2 trillion yuan, or 61% of the losses, while credit companies would incur 28% of them, with insurance companies taking care of about 5% of the losses.