Just in December of last year, the Government announced the extension of the discounts for all public transport passes in the Community of Madrid, which has been extended throughout the year 2024, so they are about to end starting in the new year 2025.

In fact, there have been two years (2023 and 2024) in which public transport passes, valid for Cercanías Renfe, Metro de Madrid, Metro Ligero or EMT and interurban buses, They have had large discounts applied of up to 60%. For example, the Zone B2 subscription went from the usual 72 euros to 28.80 euros.

However, just over two weeks before the end of the year, the regional government chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso has confirmed that, if the central government does not maintain transport subsidies, the Community of Madrid will return to the old rates. , no discount.

This decision refers to the fact that the central government approved the contribution to the autonomous communities of a 30% discount on the ticket rate, as long as the regional governments contributed at least 20% to achieve that minimum 50% discount. of the fertilizer. In the case of the Community of Madrid, 30% was contributed, so the total discounts on the season tickets were 60%.

New subscription rates in Madrid 2025

Thus, in the event that the central government announces, before the end of 2024, the extension of its discounts, the Community of Madrid could maintain the discounts that exist until now. Otherwise, They will return to the same price as always, which are the following:

Zone A pass: 54.60 euros

Zone B1 pass: 63.70 euros

Zone B2 pass: 72 euros

Zone B3 pass: 82 euros

Zone C1 subscription: 82 euros

Zone C2 subscription: 82 euros

Zone E1 subscription: 110.60 euros

Zone E2 subscription: 131.80 euros

Youth Pass for all areas: 20 euros

Senior Citizen Pass for all areas: Free

Pass for 10 trips: 12.20 euros