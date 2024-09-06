The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the provision of four services to correct the status of illegal workers and exempt establishments from administrative fines, during the period for settling the status of violators, which entered into force as of September 1 and will continue until October 31, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, under the slogan “Towards a Safer Society” for those who committed violations before September 1, 2024.

The services provided by the Ministry include issuing, renewing and cancelling work permits, and registering a complaint of absence from work for the categories covered by the period of settlement of status, which are violators of work and residence permits, individuals whose work or residence permits have expired, in addition to individuals against whom a complaint of absence from work has been registered from the category of establishments or support workers.

During the grace period, establishments will be exempted from administrative fines resulting from violations of not providing the Ministry with an employment contract and not renewing work permits.

The Ministry receives requests to settle the status of violators through its website mohre.gov.ae and its smart application available on the Apple and Google Play stores, in addition to business services offices and domestic worker recruitment offices.

The ministry confirmed, in a press statement, its readiness to receive and process requests with the required speed and efficiency around the clock, in a manner that helps the owners of these requests to take the necessary steps to correct their situations within the framework of flexible and facilitated procedures, especially in light of the integration of services and the dispensing with many documents and procedures, as part of the steps taken by the ministry to eliminate bureaucracy in its services.

The Ministry called on violating workers and employers to take advantage of the grace period to correct their status, which will give them a new opportunity to continue their work in the country and overcome previous violations, or for violating workers to leave the country without legal consequences based on their desire, while exempting them from financial fines incurred in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Law on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners and the Law Regulating Labor Relations in the State.

The initiative to settle the status of violators comes within the framework of the humanitarian trends and values ​​of tolerance, compassion and social cohesion prevailing in the UAE and providing exceptional support to violators and making them happy by giving them the opportunity to correct their violations and continue their work, life and families in the country within the framework of respecting the law.