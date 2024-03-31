Huawei is also finally entering the mass automotive market. The Chinese technological giant has in fact announced that the new electric sedan Luxeed S7developed in collaboration with Chery Auto, is ready to be delivered to its first customers, after semiconductor shortages and a series of other problems had delayed production and sales.

Huawei Luxeed S7

“A large number of Luxeed S7 examples have already left the production line, and are now being transported for delivery to customers”, said Richard Yu, CEO and president of Huawei's intelligent car solutions division. The Chinese giant has therefore managed to skip aheadconsidering that not long ago he made it known that he expected to resolve the problems relating to the deliveries of his first electric car starting from April.