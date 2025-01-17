New York will soon have its first stadium dedicated solely and exclusively to soccer: the Etihad Park megaprojectdirected by Turner, the American subsidiary of Florentino Pérez’s ACS, has already started construction.

How will it be? You will have a total of 567,000 square meters and ability to accommodate 25,000 spectators. In addition, it will become the first all-electric field in Major League Soccer (MLS), by including a roof with photovoltaic panels and a water reuse system for irrigation, the construction company revealed in a statement.

But it will not be the only thing that the Etihad Park will have, which will also integrate commercial, gastronomic and office spacescreating a new ‘hub’ in the Queens neighborhood, with 40 private suites, three exclusive clubs and City Square, a plaza for community meetings and events.

“The Etihad Park will position New York City as a leading soccer destination in the United Statesreinforcing local pride and promoting sustainable design in sports infrastructure,” Turner promised.

It is planned that the spectacular stadium, which will host the matches of a New York City FC that has 100% financed the 780 million dollars (758 million euros) that it will cost to build it, open its doors for the 2027 season.