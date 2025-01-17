There is no doubt that the return to the octagon of Conor McGregor is one of the main topics of interest for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. The Irishman, considered the biggest star in the sport, has not fought since July 2021. In that duel he not only lost against Dustin Poirier, but was also the victim of a tibia fracture. A tough injury that clearly kept him away from the sport.

However, time passed, and rumors about his return were increasing. Everyone expected it. He was part of the UFC reality show: ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ as a coach, but his fight against the leader of the rival team, Michael Chandler, never arrived. Finally, his return for UFC 303 was made official, but a few weeks before its celebration, the irish was injured. Well, UFC president Dana White has given updates on McGregor’s return on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast.

«Let’s hope Conor Mcgregor returns in the fall», he says. He also took the opportunity to deny rumors about a possible fight between Conor and ‘youtuber’ Logan Paul in India, in which sources indicated that both were going to win $250 million. Dana White has denied this possibility. With this, everything seems to indicate that the Irish star’s return to sport will be inside the UFC cage.

In the same interview, Dana was reminded of statements he made at the end of 2024, about them being working on something that “no one would see it coming” in 2025. He responded firmly that “it will probably happen, and it will happen in the fall. “It’s a fight I’m working on.” Although nothing has been confirmed, it may not be a coincidence that this “big fight” could come in the fall along with the return of Conor McGregor.









If it finally occurs in 2025, there are several rivals that sound strong for the return. One of them would be Michael Chandlerwhom he was going to face in 2024 but it never happened. Ultimately, the American grew tired of waiting and fought Charles Oliveira, losing. However, it does not seem that ‘The Notorious’ (nickname by which Conor McGregor is known) has any interest in making that fight. Another possibility would be to Jorge Masvidalwho also commented that he wanted to return to the company. Finally, the trilogy could be made with Nate Diazsomething the public has been asking for for years. However, this is all speculation, and time will tell if we will return to Conor McGregor once again inside a cage.