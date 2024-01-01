Dead | Ana Ofelia Murguía, the voice actress of Pixar's Coco, has died

The Mexican Murguía acted in more than a hundred productions in his career.

Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguía has died at the age of 90, the news agency reports, among other things AP and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In the West, Murguía is best known for his role in the Pixar film company Coco-animation in which she played Mamá Coco, the great-grandmother of the main character Miguel. In the movie, Mamá Coco lives to be a hundred years old.

Movie database Imdb by In his career that began in the 1960s, Murguía acted in more than a hundred productions. Published in 2017 Coco remained his last film role.

Murguía especially valued in Mexico. He received the National Film Academy's Golden Ariel Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film in 2011. He also won Ariel Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

The Mexican Institute of Fine Arts and Literature announced the actor's death on Sunday. In the release, Murguía's career is said to be “central to the performing arts in Mexico.”

“He leaves a huge void in our country's filming locations,” said Mexico's culture minister Alejandra Frausto Guerrero in the press release, according to AP.