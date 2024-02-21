Nicola Porcella, model and former reality show boy, officially debuted as an actor in the Mexican soap opera 'Love has no recipe', in chapter 2, broadcast last Tuesday, February 20. This drama and romance series, from day one that was announced as a new entertainment offering from Televisagenerated a lot of controversy not only because of the plot, but also because of the cast of renowned performers who star in this fiction.

Notably Nicola Porcella He has become one of the most beloved Peruvians in Mexico for his participation in 'The House of the Famous', in which part of his way of being and his relationship with depression could be seen, a topic rarely exposed by the stars. His debut in 'Love Has No Recipe' has impacted many critics on social media, who claim that he has stopped being 'a door'.

What is the role of Nicola Porcella in 'Love has no recipe'?

Nicola Porcella in 'Love has no recipe' he plays the role of Kenzo Figueroa, Esteban's closest companion, who experiences the difficulties of his divorce, especially because the issue of his ex-wife is still difficult. The situation becomes even more tangled when he reveals that his new romantic interest is a trans woman, adding an additional layer of complications to his relationship with his children. Kenzo faces the challenge of explaining to them that love is not limited by barriers.

What is the plot of 'Love has no recipe'?

The new series of TelevisaUnivision explores the connection and attraction between individuals from completely different social classes, highlighting the couples who star in the plot, particularly Esteban and Paz. These two characters initially bond over food and then share their various challenges to find solutions together.

However, this romance will not be accepted by everyone, as there will be people who will try to hinder it. In this way, the protagonists will face numerous tests throughout the story and will demonstrate that their love goes beyond a simple connection in the culinary field.

Who is Nicola Porcella's partner in 'Love has no recipe'?

Máxima Nevárez Erivesbetter known as Coco Maximais a trans actress and singer who plays Nandy, Kenzo's (Nicola) love interest. In the novel, Nandy is Paz's close companion. Despite coming from a modest neighborhood, he has strong convictions, especially when supporting Paz (Claudia Martín) and defending her in any challenging circumstance. Although she has not been successful in love so far, her luck seems to be about to change.