









30:24 María Isabel Salvador, special representative of the UN Secretary General for Haiti, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

Haiti faces a deep crisis with Ariel Henry failing to fulfill his promise to leave power on February 7, sparking violent protests. Port-au-Prince is 80% under gang control, while in the north and south, different groups challenge the Government, which awaits the arrival of a multinational peace force led by Kenya. We analyzed the situation and the causes with María Isabel Salvador, special representative of the UN Secretary General for Haiti.