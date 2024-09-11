For this match, most of the criticism was against Santi Gimenez and Cesar Huertathe first because he still hasn’t scored and the second because of his constant fouls, he also highlighted the poor turnout at the Texas stadium, showing that the fans are already fed up with supporting the Tricolor, without leaving aside that it was just another boring game without many emotions that bored the fans.

Here we leave you the reactions that there were in X after the draw between Mexico and Canada:

The match ends Mexico 0-0 Canada

Mexico won in fouls, 43 in the match; Mexico 24

Mexico won in fouls, 43 in the match; Mexico 24 Canada 19 What a limited referee, they don't know how to referee this type of match.

The priority against Canada was NOT to lose… Although it may not be liked, this is the reality that the Mexican team lives today, more concerned with “empowering” players than with playing football — Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) September 11, 2024

🇲🇽 @miseleccionmx continues to maintain

very good defensive order, just a

goal conceded in the last 5 matches. 🇲🇽 0-0 🇨🇦

🇲🇽 3-0 🇳🇿

🇲🇽 0-0 🇪🇨

🇲🇽 0-1 🇻🇪

🇲🇽 1-0 🇯🇲 — Xavi Sol (@XaviSol_) September 11, 2024

A slight improvement in @miseleccionmx in the 0-0 draw against @CanadaSoccerEN a much higher level rival!! — Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez) September 11, 2024

Genuinely the reaction of everyone after watching Mexico vs Canada. A crime of a match.

The good thing is that they said that the fan in the USA would never abandon the Tri🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WmGzsQmjN2 — Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) September 11, 2024

Zero x zero…

And what a drag, really… — David Faitelson (@DavidFaitelson_) September 11, 2024

It has to be the starting point. Good things can be built from there if the coaching staff is committed. I hope the team continues to evolve in its style and play better game by game. https://t.co/Qw6rFBteQU — Damián Zamogilny®️ (@RusoZamogilny) September 11, 2024

There were no goals… but there were yawns; Mexico draws 0-0 with Canada

There were no goals… but there were yawns; Mexico draws 0-0 with Canada In a game that disappointed many, the Mexican National Soccer Team tied with Canada 0-0 in a match held at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

The Mexican national team players see that they are just harassing Santi again

The Mexican national team players see that they are just harassing Santi again (It's not a complaint at all)

MEXICO DISAPPOINTS IN THE USA? The Mexican National Team continues to fail to convince and the fans respond in the 'worst' way

The best of the Mexican National Team was Johan Vazquez, apart from that everyone else had an irregular level. — Jonatan Santana (@Jonatan16726499) September 11, 2024

Zero surprises.🇲🇽⚽️ Javier Aguirre’s Mexican team is tough, combative, and very organized. And yes, even against Canada the game will be to ‘destroy’ rather than ‘build’. Given the moment, the draw is good. — Alejandro Orvañanos ✍🏻 (@ale_orvananos) September 11, 2024

MATCHZZZZZZZZZZO OF THE MEXICAN NATIONAL TEAM In a match that lacked excitement, Mexico tied Canada without goals

What did Mexico play? Mexico tied with Canada. The best part was a save by Malagón, a chance by Piojo Alvarado, Santi Giménez also had a goal and off we go to sleep.

The Mexican team today

Me waiting for Santi Giménez to score a goal for the Mexican national team:

Malagón has just “retired” Guillermo Ochoa…

The Americanist’s save was the best in Dallas… — David Faitelson (@DavidFaitelson_) September 11, 2024

Chino Huerta's cleanest tackle against the Canadians:

HE’S GOING TO BE LEFT WITHOUT PLAYING❌🧤

HE'S GOING TO BE LEFT WITHOUT PLAYING He was called up to the Mexican National Team, he caught the attention of Javier Aguirre, but… Alex Padilla will not play for Mexico!

Santi Giménez's contribution to the Mexican National Team is incredible, here are some of them:

Santi Giménez in the Mexican national team

Santi Giménez in the Mexican national team

A country where, at least on Twitter, the reform meme is better than another boring and boring game of the Mexican national team.

STILL NOT SCORING! 🇲🇽💔 Santi Giménez continues his bad streak with the Mexican National Team and has gone 14 games without a goal: ❌ vs Canada

❌ vs New Zealand

❌ vs Ecuador

❌ vs Venezuela

❌ vs Jamaica

❌ vs Brazil

❌ vs Uruguay

❌ vs United States

❌ vs Honduras

❌ vs Honduras

❌ vs… pic.twitter.com/Cd6yisQLp6 — AS Mexico (@ASMexico) September 11, 2024

The fans were not present to support the Mexican National Team!

At what point did it become relevant to highlight the grit and attitude of the Mexican team against Canada? Not Spain, not Brazil, not England. CANADA. — mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) September 11, 2024

the great Santiago Giménez every time he is given an opportunity in the Mexican national team:

They did it. They finally finished off the goose that laid the golden eggs. Downhill and in a nosedive.

Rafa Márquez and Javier Aguirre are worried because the fans have used it again on the Mexican National Team. Mexico 0-0 Canada

IS THE GOLDEN MINIATURE OVER? In Los Angeles, like today in Dallas, the stadium was far from full for the Mexican National Team's friendly matches. I think the fans who live on this side of the pond have punished El Tri. What do you think?