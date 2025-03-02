Until not so long, women athletes had to adapt male carving clothes to their own body to compete. It was not comfortable or effective, but there was no alternative. It also passed with the shoes, with much more diversity of materials, sizes and hues for the boys than for them. On many occasions, the offer for women is a mere matter of colors, but not of specific components, materials or designs. Once also adapted the times to the sizes of women’s sport, the brands are thrown into that group that has not always had what I needed and now demands it with all the merit. Thus, the players begin to have boots that not only adapt to their feet, but are created according to them. And also the tennis players begin to be more aware that, after the racket, the shoes are their second best game weapon, and demand greater attention to their needs than brands like Wilson, for example, they have been taken to the letter to build the shoes to their exclusive image and likeness.

«Most high -performance tennis shoes are designed first for men and then reduce in size for women. If you observe high performance tennis shoes in the market today, Almost all have been built according to male athletesdesigned for its biomechanics, movement and power -based game. However, until now, no brand had developed a footwear specifically thought for them. And it must be taken into account that the appropriate shoe can make the difference between control and instability, resistance and fatigue, ”Shivam Bhan, director of footwear in Wilson and creator of the Wilson Intrigue Tour shoe, exclusive from and for the female foot, explains to this newspaper. “This model changes this, since it has been designed from scratch for female athletes, adapted to its physiology, preferences and movement patterns,” he continues.

The biomechanics expert indicates that female tennis is more dynamic than the male, and requires more displacements towards the network and, therefore, greater resistance. In addition, he points out the key differences between the foot of a man and that of a woman: «The feet of women have a narrower heel, which influences adjustment and stability. They have a higher arch, which also demands another type of support in the middle part of the foot; And, in addition, the shape of the fingers is more variable, which affects comfort and response capacity. The intrigue tour is designed taking into account these specific anatomical needs. It has a more contoured heel, a broader aid to allow a natural movement and the Footframe adjustment system, which adapts the arc support according to individual preferences.

But it points out another highlight beyond the form: «Women experience the impact and movement differently. When asked about ‘support’, men usually describe it as rigidity and stability, while women associate it more with damping and comfort. We have balanced both aspects: stability for an aggressive game without sacrificing comfort. We have transferred our most receptive damping technology to the template, placing comfort directly under the foot, where women feel it more ».









A bad adjustment of footwear can cause instability and discomfort to injuries: «If the heel is not right, the players lose control by attacking the network and, even worse, they play with less confidence. If the midf he lacks support and there is slip inside the footwear, the player will be less aggressive. If the preparation is too rigid, it limits the amount of energy that can be obtained from the soil, which impacts fatigue during the game, “analyzes the biomechanics before underlineing that the shoe created by its department” eliminates these limitations because it offers a safe and adaptable adjustment, with our more receptive cushion, specifically designed for female athletes. “

With thousands of scanning on the table, they sat with Marta Kostyuk to establish their preferences, very closely related to the game style of each tennis player, in the case of the Ukrainian, the aggressiveness. «He plays at angles, so he wanted an agile footwear for rapid movements but also provided power for an explosive game. We analyze your party data, evaluating the moments of rest and effort during the meetings to understand your damping needs. Then, we refine the adjustment, response capacity and traction to improve its speed and precision, allowing you to play more intensely. This process was iterative: we manufactured a model, we received your feedback and we re -entered it based on your comments. As in a tennis game, with a constant round trip, we reach the final product, ”says Bahn about the creative and production process.

The form was the base: «A safe heel, support in the arc and a preparation that allowed a natural movement. From there, to perfect the materials and details ». But the evolution of the foot of a tennis player has been taken into account, who adapts to the wear and tear that direct contact with surfaces as beaten land (and its landslides), the grass (and its instability) and the rapid (and its hardness). «Over time, arches can flatten, the joints become more rigid and evolving damping needs. Anatomy also changes due to injuries; Fractures and tears alter how pain affects yield. Many players see how the shape of their fingers is modified by the use of too tight shoes. Our key to fighting this is to design a footwear that is flexible enough in the correct but adjustable areas where it is needed ».