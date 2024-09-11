Mexico City.- During a Senate session in an alternate venue, PAN legislator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez said he will vote in favor of judicial reform.

In his statement, Yunes Márquez regretted that the PAN had tried to force him to vote against the reform.

“I cannot accept that my vote is being imposed on me. I have never seen an attempt to impose it through threats and aggression,” he said. “They try to classify us depending on our vote as angels or demons. I do not agree with restricting freedom through threats or pressure,” he said.

The legislator pointed out that the legislative majority has the right to vote for a structural change in a branch of the Union.

Yunes Márquez stated that if the judicial reform is not approved, President Claudia Sheinbaum will appoint the Ministers who will replace those who finish their term in the Supreme Court. “Is it better for the President to continue appointing Ministers or are we going to a new model with the vote of millions of citizens?” he asked. He added that in the secondary laws they will have the opportunity to perfect the judicial reform. “Mexico will not be destroyed if it is approved nor will the justice system automatically change,” he stated. The legislator affirmed that the risk of a dictatorship only exists in those who think about it, and that the people of Mexico will not allow a dictatorship. “Comrades, nothing justifies confrontation and polarization. We must all contribute to ensuring that we all do so in stability and harmony,” he concluded.