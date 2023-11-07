Organizations that ensure the care of animals warned about multiple dog food brands that recently recalled products due to the presence of salmonella or due to an incorrect level of vitamins that could be harmful to the animal. Recently in USAa company voluntarily recalled three lots of a product that has the risk of containing the bacteria

In the US, pets and particularly dogs are of great importance to their owners. This is reflected, for example, in the recent survey of GoBankingRates, which indicates the increase in spending on animal welfare and the way the bond between owner and pet was generally strengthened after the pandemic. In that context, everything that affects your health is extremely important.

A dog food brand recalled a product due to salmonella in the United States

Recently, The Mid America Pet Food company announced that it recalled three lots of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food product. with meat and brown rice flavor due to the possible presence of salmonella in Texas, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and responded CBS News.

Specifically, the affected packages have an expiration date of June 12, 2024 and have the following lot numbers: 1000016890, 1000016891 and 1000016892. Given this situation, the company warned those who have this product in their home and insisted that they not be used to feed any dog ​​and that care be taken in the way it is thrown away or destroyed, to prevent any other animal from consuming it when looking through the garbage.

If it reaches the body of animals, salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting and even abdominal pain, according to the aforementioned organization. This news joins at least seven other recalls of dog food products due to the risk of containing the bacteria or due to a high concentration of vitamin D.