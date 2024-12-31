The midfielder does not count at Roma, who hired him last summer for 23 million euros, and is looking for a way out



12/31/2025



Updated at 10:35 a.m.





He Real Betis is still active in the search for solutions in the January 2025 transfer market to reinforce its squad and several names are being linked to the Heliópolis club from different countries. The last of them has been the French midfielder Enzo Le Fee24 years old, who plays for Roma. He was hired by the Italian club last summer in exchange for 23 million euros but is not counting after the arrival of Claudio Ranieri.

Le Fee has only played ten games this season for Roma after offering an exceptional performance in the Stade Rennais in previous courses. The midfielder wants to solve his ostracism with a departure, becoming a good market opportunity that Betis usually takes advantage of at these times.

However, the green and white are facing several fronts for this January with profiles ranging from center forwards to right wingers, including left-handed backs and midfielders. Associated proper names have been those of Arthur or Antony, among others.

The fact is that Le Fee was already on the Betic radar a few seasons ago but his good behavior at the Stade Rennais made him a high price for the green and white claims and he ended up going to Roma, where he is now not having space.