Sudden hailstorm, in the early afternoon in the hinterland of Sanremo, in the Argentina valley. The atmospheric phenomenon led to a sudden drop in temperatures from 30 to 15 degrees in a matter of minutes. The quantity of hail that fell on the asphalt blocked dozens of motorcyclists for a few hours in the area of ​​Molini di Triora and Triora. The situation gradually returned to normal in the afternoon.



