According to data from the US Department of Labor, the non-agricultural private sector added 317,000 jobs during the month of January, more than double the expected number of new jobs of 155,000 jobs.

The number of jobs added by the private sector in the United States during last December was also revised upward to 278 thousand jobs, compared to the previous number of only 164 thousand.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate in the world's largest economy stabilized at 3.7 percent, unchanged from last December, contrary to expectations that the rate would rise to 3.8 percent.