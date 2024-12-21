The Civil Guard investigates the alleged intentional attack on twelve immigrant workers from an agricultural warehouse in the Níjar countryside (Almeria) denounced by the SOC-SAT union.

A spokesperson for the Almería Command has confirmed that proceedings have been openedas well as that at the moment no person linked to this incident has been arrested or investigated. However, judicial sources have indicated that the people around the alleged perpetrator of the accident have filed a complaint regarding these events directly in court.

According to sources from 112 in Andalusia, around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, a notice about an attack on several people in said warehouse. Civil Guard troops and 061 paramedics were mobilized to the scene.

According to what the armed institute reported to 112, the attack was allegedly intentional and several injured people had been transported by their own means to health centers.

SOC-SAT denounces the facts

For its part, the SOC-SAT has denounced on its social networks that, after the permanent promise to regularize the situation in the country with a legal contract, Twelve workers were laid off of said company.

“Imagine that you have been working more than 60 hours a week for months, with salaries well below the SMI, without contract, nor registration in social securityincluding the summer months with high temperatures under the plastic in the fields of Almería”, the SOC-SAT has published.

According to the union, when they asked for explanations and did not receive them, the immigrants called the Civil Guard, and then, “one of the businessmen, to escape”, decided to “raise” the car against the workerscausing various injuries.





“The 12 workers who asked for their labor rights were run over without any scruples. This is the labor dump that many businessmen have created in the fields of Almería. Protected by error, action and omission by political power,” said the union organization, which added that the alleged events that occurred could constitute an alleged crime against workers’ rights.

“Twelve workers, without a contract or registration, with exploitative working conditions and when they complain they are attacked,” the union stressed, adding that from the SOC-SAT Almería All criminal and labor legal support is already being provided to the injured.