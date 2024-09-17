Life sometimes surpasses the imagination of any playwright. The fate that had wanted to unite two extraordinary women decided to stop their journey almost at the same time. In the space of 24 hours, the world lost two deeply connected figures: the world-famous ballerina Michaela DePrince and his adoptive mother, Elaine DePrince.

Incredible tragedy in the DePrince household: after Michaela, adoptive mother Elaine also dies

Michaela DePrince, 29, died suddenly on September 10th. The news of her death has thrown fans and the world of dance into despair, where she was known not only for her extraordinary talent, but also for her incredible story. Raised in an orphanage in Sierra Leone, she had arrived in the United States thanks to the adoption of Elaine DePrince, who had welcomed her and supported her on her path to success. Michaela had managed to overcome the vitiligo and a thousand other obstacles and to shine on international stages, even performing alongside stars like Beyoncé. Her career had led her to become the principal dancer of the Dutch National Ballet in Holland, and then to enter the Boston Ballet in 2021.

Yet, just when the world was mourning his passing, a new twist left everyone speechless. The next day, theSeptember 11thElaine DePrince died while undergoing routine surgery. Elaine was not informed of her daughter’s death before undergoing the operation. The unbearable pain of losing Michaela, mixes with the disbelief at her mother’s death.

The family spokesman, Jess Volinskishared their heartbreak in a touching post on Facebook:

“The last few days have been more difficult than anyone could imagine as the family has also had to deal with the death of Michaela’s adoptive mother, Elaine DePrince.”

The whole affair is shrouded in mystery. The causes of death of Michaela DePrince they do not know each other, and this has fueled questions that remain unanswered for now. The temporal coincidence between his disappearance and that of his mother cannot help but leave a feeling of disbelief. It is as if fate had decided to put an end, in an almost supernatural way, to two lives so deeply intertwined.

Michaela, with her incredible story of redemption and success, had told her journey in the memoir Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina. The title, today, takes on an even deeper meaning, evoking an image of lightness and freedom, but also of fragility. His life was a testimony of how art, passion and determination can overcome any adversity. But fate decided to close the curtain too soon, leaving behind emptiness and unanswered questions.